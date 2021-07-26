Mack Motzko, Son of Former Huskies coach, Dies Following Car Accident

By Blake Theisen / KVSC Sports Director / @btheisen24

Mack Motzko, the 2020 graduate of Cathedral High School and son of former Huskies hockey head coach Bob Motzko, died from injuries sustained in a car accident late on Saturday, July 24. He was 20.

Mack, on Cathedral’s senior night with his father Bob and mother Shelley.

Mack before a Crusader game at their home arena, the St. Cloud MAC.

Mack at the Xcel Energy Center during Cathedral’s 2020 State Tournament run. All photos are courtesy of Luke Schmidt (@schmidtyphoto on Twitter) – Check out his full gallery dedicated to Mack here.

Orono police reported that a vehicle traveling at high speed left the road and struck several trees resulting in a fatal accident at 11:47 p.m. on Saturday night. Police say that Motzko was one of two passengers who died as a result of the crash. The other, a 24-year-old, riding in the front seat died at the scene. The driver, a 51-year-old, and Motzko sustained critical injuries and were taken to North Memorial Medical Center. Motzko later died at the hospital.

University of Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle issued a statement Sunday morning.

“We are devastated for Bob, Shelley, their family and all involved. This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we will do everything we can to support those affected. We ask for privacy for the families, as they mourn the loss of loved ones.” Statement issued by Mark Coyle, University of Minnesota Athletic Director

Motzko spent three of his four high school seasons with Cathedral High School and helped lead them to two state tournaments. He spent his junior season of high school with Minnetonka, after Bob was hired as the Gophers’ coach. Mack continued his hockey career this past year splitting time between the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL and the New Mexico Ice Wolves in the NAHL.

There has been an outpouring of support on social media for the Motzko family. Cathedral Hockey and St. Cloud State released statements.

Our deepest condolences to former @SCSUHUSKIES_MH Head Coach Bob Motzko and his family for the loss of Mack Motzko.



This news hits at the heart of a close-knit hockey community. Mack grew up on the ice at SCSU and was one of our Huskies. Our thoughts are with the Motzko family. — St. Cloud State (@stcloudstate) July 25, 2021 To a great captain, an outstanding player, a fantastic teammate, and most importantly an unbelievable person, we are going to miss you so much. You left an indelible mark on our program and with every person who interacted with your infectious personality. We love you Mack. pic.twitter.com/OPZquzGbzI — Cathedral Hockey (@CHSPuckSquad) July 25, 2021

The Orono police press release noted that alcohol and speed appear to have been contributing factors in the crash. The case is still under investigation.