Man Airlifted After Crashing Snowmobile in Clearwater Last Thursday

A snowmobiler was seriously injured and airlifted after he crashed last Thursday in Clearwater.

The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call just after 5:30 p.m. when the caller reported the crash.

The man was driving his snowmobile on a trail northwest of Franklin Road when he lost control of the snowmobile, causing it to turn over.

Deputies say the man was unresponsive at the scene and was airlifted by a North Memorial Helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital.

He is in stable condition in a medically induced coma at the hospital.