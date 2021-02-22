Feb 22, 2021
Man Airlifted After Crashing Snowmobile in Clearwater Last Thursday
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
A snowmobiler was seriously injured and airlifted after he crashed last Thursday in Clearwater.
The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call just after 5:30 p.m. when the caller reported the crash.
The man was driving his snowmobile on a trail northwest of Franklin Road when he lost control of the snowmobile, causing it to turn over.
Deputies say the man was unresponsive at the scene and was airlifted by a North Memorial Helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital.
He is in stable condition in a medically induced coma at the hospital.