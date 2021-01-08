Police Report Stolen Squad Car in St. Cloud Thursday Night

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One man was arrested after allegedly stealing a squad car in St. Cloud on Thursday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m. officers from the St. Cloud Police Department were sent to the Kwik Trip located on County Road 120 about a suspicious person. Officers identified 25-year-old Alexander Butcher, who was cooperative and it was determined that nothing criminal had occurred.

When the officer went back into the store, Butcher entered and stole the squad which was let unlocked. The man traveled through Waite Park then toward St. Joseph, where he eventually stopped.

At 7:40 p.m. a St. Joseph Police Officer located the squad unoccupied. Responding officers later located the man hiding in another vehicle outside a residence and he was taken into custody.

Butcher was taken to Stearns County Jail and is held on charges related to the theft of the vehicle.