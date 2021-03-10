Man Arrested After Chase in South St. Cloud Early Wednesday

By Jo McMullen / Reporter

A St. Cloud man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a police officer heard three gunshots fired near Go For It Gas.

The incident happened shortly after midnight, in the 1000 Block of 9th Avenue South. The officer saw a suspect put something in a vehicle in the parking lot before he got in. The officer tried to stop the suspect, however he fled at a high rate of speed. The suspect crashed into a retaining wall as it left the parking lot and the man ran from the scene. The officer saw a rifle in the front seat of the crashed vehicle.

A victim was found at the original shooting scene, he said had been shot at however he was not hit.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. the suspect was again located walking in an alley in the 700 Block between 6th and 7th Avenue South. After a foot chase the suspect ran into a house in the 600 Block of 7th Avenue South. The officer continued chasing him into the residence and immediately took the suspect into custody after using his Taser.

Police believe he had no affiliation with the residence, which had people inside at the time of the incident, however nobody was injured or had any direct contact with the suspect.

Thirty three-year-old Christopher Omar Murry of St. Cloud was arrested. Police say a criminal history shows Murry had a past conviction for a felony weapons violation making it illegal for him to possess a firearm. Murry was transported to the Stearns County Jail to be held on charges related to the shooting, assault, felon in possession, fleeing police, and burglary–for entering the home during the fleeing.