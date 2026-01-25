Man arrested after kidnapping girl in Zimmerman, Minnesota

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

SHERBURNE CTY, MINN — Joseph Bragg, the 28 year old man who abducted a girl on Wednesday, January 21 has been arrested and will be charged.

Around 6:30 p.m. the Sherburne County Sheriff’s office received a report of a missing girl from Zimmerman, Minnesota.

Bragg reportedly abducted the girl around 4 p.m. after she got off the school bus, according to a media release from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement, first responders, and the public conducted a search following the call, and could still not find her location.

After finding that the girl was likely abducted, an Amber Alert was issued at 11:40 p.m.

Around 12:38 a.m., on January 22, investigators discovered that a white Dodge Ram pickup was identified as a suspect vehicle and issued an emergency alert to law enforcement agencies.

Approximately 30 minutes later, officers in Freeborn County found the girl. According to the release, she was safe and Bragg was arrested.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the release, “We want to thank the numerous law enforcement and first responders who assisted in the search. We also want to thank the hundreds of volunteers who came out to assist in the search.”