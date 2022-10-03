Man Arrested for 2nd Degree Felony Assault in Waite Park

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

A man was arrested in Waite Park on charges of 2nd Degree Felony Assault after pointing a gun at a man on Friday, September 30.

The man who was identified as 37-year-old Frank Mario Tamburro Jr. of Waite Park threatened and pointed a gun at a male who was walking in the area. Officers with the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department responded to the home, but were unable to make contact with anyone.

Later that night, Tamburro partially exited the home and officers noticed a gun on his person. Officers approached the door again and attempted to make contact with Tamburro. Tamburro refused to speak with officers and went back inside the home.

Officers then set up a perimeter around the home and began negotiating with the suspect. The St Cloud Police SWAT team was called to assist due to Tamburro being uncooperative and possessing a weapon. Residents of neighboring homes were asked to leave the area as a precaution. A search warrant was obtained to enter the home.

Authorities then entered the home and arrested Tamburro and booked him on Felony 2nd Degree Assault, he was then transported to the Stearns County Jail.