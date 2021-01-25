Man Arrested in St. Cloud by the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One man was arrested Thursday by the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force in St. Cloud.

According to Commander Jay Salzer, the task force learned of an individual who was suspected of selling fake Percocet pills that were laced with fentanyl.

Investigators from the Task Force were able to purchase several of the suspected fake pills and received a signed search warrant for the address.

With assistance of the St. Cloud Police Department SWAT Team, 740 pills that looked similar to Percocet along with a handgun were located.

Twenty-seven-year-old Abdiaziz Ibrahim of St. Cloud was arrested and taken to Sherburne County Jail on 3rd degree sale of controlled substance, 1st degree possession of controlled substance, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.