Man Crashes Into “Welcome to Cold Spring” Sign

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One man was injured in a single vehicle crash on Highway 23 in Cold Spring on Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the accident happened just after 2 p.m. when 67-year-old Larry Nelson of New London was heading south on Highway 23.

Deputies say the man fell asleep behind the wheel and struck the granite “Welcome to Cold Spring” sign.

Nelson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injures.