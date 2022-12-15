Man Dies After Fall From St. Cloud Apartment Building Wednesday Night

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A man has died in St. Cloud after falling from his apartment building.

St. Cloud Police were called just after 6:45 p.m. Wednesday night to 54 4th Avenue North after a report of a body being seen outside the multi-level apartment building.

Police found a deceased 33-year-old man, who was a resident of the apartment complex, laying just outside the back side of the building. Officers reviewed the building’s camera surveillance and confirmed the man was alone in his apartment just prior to falling from his window, which they describe as multiple stories high.

Authorities do not suspect foul play. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy and the victim’s name is being held until next of kin can be notified.