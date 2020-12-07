Man Dies in Farming Accident in Eden Lake Township

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A man was killed after falling into a manure pit while farming Saturday morning in Eden Lake Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 6 a.m. where the caller reported that the man was operating a skid steer loader, moving large hay bales and was near a manure pit. The man got close to the edge and the skid steer rolled into the manure pit.

The man then became trapped in the skid steer and was unable to get out.

Deputies say attempts were made to remove the skid steer with farm tractors, but those were unsuccessful. A tow truck removed the skid steer from the pit and the man was located inside the machine and was deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident remains under investigation.