Jul 5, 2023

Man Drowns in Wright County Lake

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Police say a man became separated from his floatation device and drowned in a Wright County lake Monday.

Wright County Sheriffs and Buffalo Police responded to Lake Pulaski around 4:15 p.m. on a report of a man going underwater.

The Sheriff’s Office dive team eventually located the man, 20-year-old Jair Sanchez Loya from Mexico, underwater and performed lifesaving measures on shore.

An ambulance transported Sanchez Loya to a nearby hospital where they pronounced him dead.

Information from the scene and witnesses says Sanchez Loya became separated from his flotation device before going below the surface.

