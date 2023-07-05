Jul 5, 2023
Man Drowns in Wright County Lake
Grace Jacobson / News Director
Police say a man became separated from his floatation device and drowned in a Wright County lake Monday.
Wright County Sheriffs and Buffalo Police responded to Lake Pulaski around 4:15 p.m. on a report of a man going underwater.
The Sheriff’s Office dive team eventually located the man, 20-year-old Jair Sanchez Loya from Mexico, underwater and performed lifesaving measures on shore.
An ambulance transported Sanchez Loya to a nearby hospital where they pronounced him dead.
Information from the scene and witnesses says Sanchez Loya became separated from his flotation device before going below the surface.