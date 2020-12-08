Man Hits Power Line While Hanging Christmas Lights near Sartell

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A Sartell man got stuck on a power line with an aerial lift while hanging Christmas lights Sunday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 5 p.m. where the caller reported that 40-year-old Jonathon Boerger of Sartell and another were hanging lights in a tree when they struck a power line.

The lift was stuck in the extended position, 30 feet from the ground and portions of the lift caught on fire.

Deputies, homeowners and neighbors used fire extinguishers and were able to put out most of the fire. Xcel Energy personnel were able to turn off the power and remove the line from the lift.

Deputies say no one was injured and the lift was disabled.