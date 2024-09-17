Man hospitalized after crashing his car without a seatbelt in Kandiyohi County

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SAINT JOHNS TWP., Minn. — A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crashing his car without wearing a seatbelt in Kandiyohi County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 31-year-old Teo Teriuo of Milan was driving westbound on MN Highway 40 when he left the roadway and crashed near Willmar.

Teriuo was brought to the St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Deputies say it’s unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor.