St. Wendel Man Found Safe After Missing in Vehicle Accident

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to an 86-year-old man conscious and alert after his car was found in a ditch last Wednesday morning.

A search was conducted by deputies to locate Ambrose Gertken, after deputies met with family members looking for him.

His vehicle was found in a ditch on the 12000 block of 130th Avenue in St. Wendel.

A K-9 Bloodhound named Storm led authorities to Gertken, who was awake and alert, siting under a tree. He was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance.

The Minnesota DNR and Mayo ambulance helped assist the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.