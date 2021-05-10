Man Injured After Assault With Knife in Waite Park

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Waite Park Police responded to an assault complaint in Waite Park on Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call just after 9 p.m. at Park Meadows Drive. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim was being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital after being assaulted with a knife.

Authorities say the victim has a serious laceration to his leg, but it is not considered to be a life-threatening injury. He was later released from the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrival and is known to law enforcement. Deputies say the suspects’ name will be released once in-custody.