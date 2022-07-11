Man Injured After Collision North of St. Wendel in Stearns County

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a two-vehicle crash north of St. Wendel on July 7 injured a 21-year-old man.

The accident happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 5 in Brockway Township. Responding authorities learned that 35-year-old Jeffrey Kaeter of Rice was driving westbound on County Road 5 when he did not stop at a stop sign and collided with a truck being driven by 21-year-old Ethan Henna of Oak Park.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and Henna was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

Minnesota State Patrol assisted with providing crash reconstruction. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.