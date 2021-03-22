Man Injured After Vehicle Leaves Roadway in Forest City Township

One man was injured in a single vehicle crash on Highway 24 at County Road 17 in Forest City Township, about seven miles north of Litchfield on Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the accident happened just after 7:30 a.m. when 26-year-old Austin Hammerstad of Dassel was heading north on Highway 24 at County Road 17.

Deputies say Hammerstad drove off the left side of the road and rolled end over end several times. The man then fell out of the vehicle with the vehicle blocking County Road 17.

Hammerstad was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of life threatening injures. Deputies say the man was not wearing a seat belt.