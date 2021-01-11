Man Injured in St. Cloud Shooting on Saturday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An investigation is ongoing after a man was injured during a shooting in St. Cloud on Saturday afternoon.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a call just after 12 p.m. where officers were sent to the parking lot of 9th Avenue X-Press. When officers arrived, everyone had left the area.

Shortly after, a 22-year-old man was reported to the St. Cloud Hospital Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to his hand. Officers learned that the man was shot while in the front passenger seat of his vehicle.

Their early investigations indicate that a woman and man approached the victim’s vehicle, started asking him questions and then shot the victim.

Later, just before 11 p.m. the female suspect, 48-year-old Onyame Davis of Chaska was taken into custody in Chaska. She was transported to the Stearns County Jail to be held on charges related to aiding and abetting the shooting.

Authorities are still working on locating the male suspect and anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.