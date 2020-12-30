Man Killed After Crashing Vehicle on Highway 10

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle, about ten miles north of St. Cloud on Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. when a 33-year-old man from Sartell was heading west on Highway 10 in Watab Township and crashed into trees on the right side of the road.

The man then got out of the vehicle and crossed on foot to the eastbound lanes, where he was struck by another vehicle.

Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene.