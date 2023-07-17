MarineMax Excelsior to Host I-94 Young Professionals Event

By Alexander Fern / News Director

MarineMax Excelsior and the I-94 Chamber Young Professionals are partnering to bring a night of connection and exciting activities.

The event will be held on Thursday July 20 from 4-7 p.m. at MarineMax Excelsior in Excelsior Minnesota. Activities such as beanbag toss will be provided as well as food from Nautical Bowls.

District President of MarineMax Excelsior Erik Forsberg said; “We are happy to have the Young Professionals group join us at our store for this great opportunity to connect with one another, have fun, and learn some important things that can help them with their growing careers in the community.”