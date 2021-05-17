Masks Still Required At All CentraCare & Carris Health Facilities

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

With the end of the statewide mask mandate, CentraCare and Carris Health Facilities will still require masks for all employees, patients and visitors.

CentraCare is awaiting additional guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before implementing additional changes.

CentraCare will also hold two walk-in vaccine clinics this week at CentraCare South Point on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can still schedule for an appointment here.