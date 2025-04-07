Maygen & The Birdwatcher Play Monday Night Live on April 7

Monday Night Live continues its 34th season by welcoming Maygen & the Birdwatcher to the KVSC Performance Studio. The performance takes place on Monday, April 7.

Led by singer-songwriters Maygen Lacey and Noah Neumann, the band play country-influenced music that is celebrated for its depth and earnestness.

Hear Maygen & The Birdwatcher on Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CST) on April 7. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.