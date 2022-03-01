Mayor Dave Kleis Welcomes You To The Grand Opening of St. Cloud’s New City Hall

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The city of St. Cloud is getting a brand new city hall on March 12. The grand opening will start at 10 a.m. and an open house will follow after the ribbon has been cut.

The new city hall is located at the old St. Cloud Tech high school. The building has been undergoing renovations since the summer.

The current city hall will close on March 7-11.

The future of the current city hall is set to be demolished and become a Bremer bank in the future.