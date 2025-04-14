Mayor Jake Anderson appoints Tracy Hodel as the new St. Cloud City Administrator

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Mayor Jake Anderson announced that he’s appointing Tracy Hodel as the new St. Cloud City Administrator

Hodel has over 24 years of dedicated service to the city, most recently as Public Services Director.

The city conducted a national search for the position. After multiple screenings, Hodel was determined to be the desired candidate.

“Tracy has demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout her career with the city. Her institutional knowledge, coupled with her unwavering commitment to pubic service, makes her the ideal choice to lead our city’s operations moving forward,” said Mayor Jake Anderson.

Hodel’s appointment will be formally presented to the St. Cloud Council for consideration at the April 21 Council Meeting.

Pending approval, she will officially assume the role of City Administrator on May 12, 2025.