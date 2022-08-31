McDonald’s Owners Deliver School Supplies for Kids in Need Foundation

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Owners of more than 225 operating restaurants in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Ironwood say they are donating more than $91,000 to the Kids in Need Foundation, which helps provide school supplies to under resourced schools nationwide.

Credit: Google Images

The first delivery of supplies occurred August 30 in Brooklyn Park at Excell Academy Charter School. Other delivery sites include schools in Duluth, St. Cloud, Minneapolis and Mankato.

The money comes from the “Fries for Supplies,” an initiative which ran from July 25-July 29. 10% of the proceeds from the initiative went to the KINF who in turn produced the school supplies.

Schools scheduled to receive aid are;

* Talahi Community Elementary in St. Cloud, MN

* Kato Public Charter School in Mankato, MN

* Myers-Wilkins Elementary School in Duluth, MN

* Rochester STEM Academy in Rochester, MN

* Washington Elementary in Hibbing, MN

* Venture Academy Middle School in Minneapolis, MN