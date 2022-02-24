MDH’s Naloxone Finder Online Map Has Nearly 5,000 Visits Since December

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Minnesota Department of Health is releasing their new Naloxone Finder online map for easier access to the life saving drug.

Naloxone or more commonly known as Narcan is a drug can reverse an opioid overdose.

To use the online map, type in a zip code or address, filter by distance and the map will display pharmacies, access points and syringe service programs that typically have Naloxone in the area chosen.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm says using this tool can simplify the process of accessing Naloxone and in turn will save lives.

Since the map launched in December more than 4,600 visitors have used it.