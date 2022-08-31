Sauk Centre Man Dies in Farming Accident

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

A Melrose man died Monday as the result of a farming accident near the intersection of 360th Avenue and County Road 17.

Credit: Google Images / New Holland Self-Propelled Discbine

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 45 year-old Eric Zirbes of Melrose was operating a New Holland self-Discbine when 76 year-old Michael Zirbes of Sauk Centre had stopped next to the machinery to talk to Eric.

As Michael Zirbes was climbing down the ladder, he lost his footing and fell 5-6 feet.

He was treated by Stearns County Rescue on scene, but was later pronounced dead whilst being treated at the Melrose Hospital.