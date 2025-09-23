Melrose Man in the hospital following a minibike crash

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

MELROSE TWP., Minn. — A Melrose man has been hospitalized after a minibike crash in Melrose Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, 49-year-old Cuauhtemoc Hernandez was headed westbound on County Road 17 near Sylvia Lake when he lost control of the bike and crashed.

Two bystanders at the scene told officers that Hernandez moved from the pavement to the gravel on the shoulder, causing the crash. The two witnesses provided medical assistance to him until the police arrived.

Hernandez suffered injuries to the right side of his body, along with a large hematoma on his head.

No further Information is available at this time.