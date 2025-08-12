Melrose Man Robs Construction Site

Brian Moos / News Reporter

ST. AUGUSTA, Minn. — On Saturday, August 9, at 2 a.m. Stearns County deputies arrested Jimmy Ray Issac Ansiel, 36, of Melrose, for robbing a construction site in St. Augusta.

The owner of the construction equipment called police after noticing a truck and a man on the site. When deputies arrived they saw a trailer with its side door open.

Ansiel fled from officers on foot when they approached him. He was eventually caught and sent to Stearns County Jail after the pursuit.

An investigation found that Ansiel stole around $3,650 worth of tools and equipment. He has been charged with felony theft and possession of burglary tools, along with misdemeanor criminal damage to property and fleeing on foot.