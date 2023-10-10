Melrose woman dies in Melrose Twp. dead end road crash

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MELROSE TWP., Minn. — Officials are investigating a crash that killed one woman after she hit a tree on a dead end road in Melrose Township.

Stearns County Sheriffs say they got a 911 call from a cell phone around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

They were able to hear someone on the line but were unable to make out what she was saying.

They managed to trace the call to a crash at the dead end road off the intersection of County Road 185 and County Road 65 near Lake Wobegon Trail.

Officers identified the caller as 38-year-old Katie Llewellyn of Melrose.

They say she had driven into the wooded area at the dead end and struck a tree.

Llewellyn was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.