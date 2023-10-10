Oct 10, 2023
Melrose woman dies in Melrose Twp. dead end road crash
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
MELROSE TWP., Minn. — Officials are investigating a crash that killed one woman after she hit a tree on a dead end road in Melrose Township.
Stearns County Sheriffs say they got a 911 call from a cell phone around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
They were able to hear someone on the line but were unable to make out what she was saying.
They managed to trace the call to a crash at the dead end road off the intersection of County Road 185 and County Road 65 near Lake Wobegon Trail.
Officers identified the caller as 38-year-old Katie Llewellyn of Melrose.
They say she had driven into the wooded area at the dead end and struck a tree.
Llewellyn was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.