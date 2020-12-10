Metro Bus Announced the Return of 10th Annual Jolly Trolley Food Drive

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

For 10 years, Metro Bus, along with its partners Townsquare Media, Royal Tire and North Central Bus,

have been joining the community for the Jolly Trolley Food Drive.

This year the annual giving back event will not make its usual stops at area grocery stores but will still be collecting donations for area food pantries including Catholic Charities Emergency Services, Promise Neighborhood of Central MN and the St. Cloud Area Salvation Army.

Anyone who is able to give is encouraged to donate online at ridemetrobus.com/jolly-trolley or to drop off non-perishable food items and monetary donations at any Metro Bus location, Royal Tire locations on Hwy 10 and Roosevelt Rd or Townsquare Media offices by December 20.

Metro Bus CEO Ryan I. Daniel said this year families in our community are experiencing greater needs than usual. The Jolly Trolley serves those most in need with important food resources.

Daniel also says Metro Bus and their partners on this mission recognize how crucial having enough food on the table is for area residents, especially this time of year. Please join in making this year’s Jolly Trolley the biggest ever.

Since 2011 the Jolly Trolley has raised over $21,000 and collected over 15 tons of food!