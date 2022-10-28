Metro Bus Announces Free Rides for Current and Former Military on Veterans Day

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

On Veterans Day, Metro Bus is inviting all current and retired military to enjoy rides on their busses at no charge.

Metro Bus says people will need to show their military ID to be able to capitalize on the offer and those who “Dial-a-Ride” should also be prepared to show their ID when boarding as well.

Service-connected veterans also receive free rides on Fixed Route buses every day with proper

identification.