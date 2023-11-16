Metro Bus announces holiday service hours

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Metro Bus Dial-a-Ride and Fixed Route service hours will look a little different over the holidays.

Both services will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Services will also end early on Christmas Eve with no Dial-a-Ride services scheduled after 5:30 p.m. and all Fixed Route buses off the road by 6 p.m.

Metro Bus will run its regular service hours on Black Friday and New Year’s Eve.