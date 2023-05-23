May 23, 2023
Metro Bus Announces Local Bus Roadeo Finishers
Grace Jacobson / News Director
Metro Bus announced its top finishers of the 2023 Local Bus Roadeo competition.
Metro Bus held its annual competition at the St. Cloud State University K-Lot on May 18.
David Peacock, Keith Drake and Larry Dolan placed for Dial-a-Ride.
Jason Hiivala, Adam Proof and Julie Dockendorf placed for Fixed Route.
The Bus Roadeo tested Bus Operators on their ability to navigate various real-life driving scenarios in a friendly competition.
Top finishers from each division can compete in the Minnesota Statewide Bus Roadeo in Rochester on July 21 and 22.