Metro Bus Announces Local Bus Roadeo Finishers

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Metro Bus announced its top finishers of the 2023 Local Bus Roadeo competition.

Metro Bus held its annual competition at the St. Cloud State University K-Lot on May 18.

A Metro Bus Dial-a-Ride Operator completes a backing maneuver at the 2023 Local Bus Roadeo.

David Peacock, Keith Drake and Larry Dolan placed for Dial-a-Ride.

Jason Hiivala, Adam Proof and Julie Dockendorf placed for Fixed Route.

The Bus Roadeo tested Bus Operators on their ability to navigate various real-life driving scenarios in a friendly competition.

Top finishers from each division can compete in the Minnesota Statewide Bus Roadeo in Rochester on July 21 and 22.