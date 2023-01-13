Metro Bus Announces Service Resuming to Part of Sartell with Changes to ConneX

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud’s Metro Bus is bringing back a route that brings riders to and from certain parts of Sartell.

Marketing and Communications manager Nate Ramacher says starting on Sunday, May 7th Metro Bus Fixed Route 32 will resume service in Sartell. The ConneX on-demand service will be ending on that day.

Route 32 will leave from the Sartell ‘s Walmart store and run hourly from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekends. The route will form an hourly loop through Sartell and return to Walmart each hour. It will also serve Sartell High School three times each weekday.

Public informational meetings will be held Monday, February 13th at 1 p.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. in the Sartell City Council Chambers. Community members are encouraged to attend the meetings to learn more about the upcoming changes.