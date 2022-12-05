Metro Bus Announcing 12th Annual Jolly Trolley Food Drive

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

The Jolly Trolley is returning to the road for 2022 holiday season.

Metro Bus is announcing members of the community are able to donate cash or non-perishable food items at area grocery stores from Tuesday, Dec. 13 to Thursday, Dec. 15. The Jolly Trolley hours are from 3-6 p.m.

Donations will be going to area food shelves including Catholic Charities emergency Services, the Promise Neighborhood of Central MN and the St. Cloud Area Salvation Army.

The food drive will be preferring cash donations since food shelves can purchase up to five times as much food with each dollar as retail customers. The Stearns Bank Community Challenge will also be matching all cash donations up to $100,000 in the month of December.