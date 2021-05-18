Metro Bus Continues Mask Mandate

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Metro Bus would like to remind all its customers and riders that masks will still be required after the Federal Transportation Security Administration extended the mask requirement on all public transportation until September 13, 2021.

This Federal requirement overrides the State masking changes from last Friday. Metro Bus says passengers must state they quality for an exemption in order to ride without an appropriate mask.

Masks will still be available at the Metro Bus Transit Center in downtown St. Cloud.