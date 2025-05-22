Metro Bus invites the public to annual Roadeo event at SCSU

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Metro Bus Local Bus Roadeo has been rescheduled due to inclement weather.

The Roadeo was originally scheduled for May 15 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Metro Bus has rescheduled the Roadeo to take place at 11 a.m. on June 6, 2025, at the St. Cloud State University (SCSU) K-Lot, next to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Metro Bus operators will showcase their skills, competing for top honors and a chance to compete at the state level.

Competitors will navigate their bus through a timed obstacle course with road cones, acceleration equipment, and other tests mimicking real-life driving scenarios.

Drivers will be scored throughout maneuvers. This includes avoiding cones, minimizing stops and starts, maintaining distance from obstacles, and more.

The Roadeo is free and open to the public. Metro Bus encourages riders to come watch and cheer on their drivers.