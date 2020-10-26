Metro Bus Joins Health and Safety Commitments Program

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Metro Bus in and around St. Cloud have joined the Health and Safety Commitments Program.

This program was developed after asking transit users from across the country what kinds of measures would make them feel more confident and comfortable when riding public transportation during COVID-19.

Metro Bus wants to keep their passengers safe and happy when taking public transportation like Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride, ConneX and Northstar Link.



Metro Bus CEO Ryan I. Daniel says they are committed to the health and safety of everyone who is connected to their service including passengers, employees and other members of the general public. Daniel also said APTA’s Health and Safety Commitments Program helps direct their efforts to accomplish the first directive of their Mission, which is to provide safe, reliable and friendly public transportation services.

Metro Bus wants to provide services like: updates to their cleaning procedures to increase effectiveness, ongoing installation of bus operator shields to create a safety barrier at fareboxes and implementation of social distancing and mask wearing recommendations for customers and requirements for all employees.