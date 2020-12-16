Metro Bus Modifies Weekday Schedule for 2021

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Metro Bus has announced that it will reduce weekday Fixed Routes to hourly service only starting January 3rd.

All routes will be effected except Route 10, 6, 12, 21 and 31. Route 7 will be temporarily suspended.

Metro Bus says the reduction is designed to still fully serve its customers’ needs while responding to changes in ride demand and staffing.

The modified weekday service schedule will be in effect until further notice and will be posted online here.