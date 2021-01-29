Metro Bus Offering Public Sale of Compressed Natural Gas

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Over the past ten years, Metro Bus has been following through on a commitment to minimize environmental impact in the community it serves.

Part of the commitment is transitioning its fleet to CNG-powered vehicles. Currently 67% of Metro Bus’s city fleet is powered by clean-burning CNG with the only exhaust being water vapor.

Metro Bus recently announced that its CNG fueling station is now open for public purchases.

Similar to other fuel options, CNG prices vary and is sold as gas gallon equivalent or GGE. The current price is $2.09/GGE. The fueling station is located at the Metro Bus Operations Center at 665 Franklin Ave. in east St. Cloud.