Metro Bus Will Host Open Interviews For Drivers

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Metro Bus is now hiring new drivers and those who wish to apply will have a chance to learn more and see how the whole operation works.

On Thursday, April 29th, Metro Bus will host an open house for prospective bus drivers at the Metro Bus Operations Center from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M.. The Operations Center is located at 665 Franklin Ave. in Northeast St. Cloud.

At the open house candidates will be able to:

Meet the Metro Bus team, tour the Operations facility, sit in the driver’s seat, and even interview for a position.

Staff will be available to provide assistance with application materials and to answer any questions

attendees may have about navigating the hiring process. Applicants must have a valid driver’s license

however, a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) is not required and paid permit preparation and CDL

training is available.



Metro Bus offers competitive wages, 100% employer paid family health insurance for full-time

employees, generous paid time off and more!

Walk-ins are welcome for the open house or attendees can schedule an appointment in advance.

Call (320) 529-4498 or email the Metro Bus Human Resources Department at recruitment@stcloudmtc.com to schedule an appointment or get answers to any questions.



