Milaca Community Invited to Help With Highway 23 Study

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has invited the Milaca community to take an online survey and watch a presentation for anyone who uses Highway 23.

The study will help identify traffic flow needs, safety improvements and multimodal use for their upcoming project.

The survey will be open through March 31 and can be found here. The presentation will explain key highlights of the Highway 23 corridor.

A 2025-2026 project will see The Department of Transportation improve Highway 23 from the Rum River Bridge at Fifth Street SW to Mille Lacs County Road 2 in Milaca