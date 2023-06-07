Jun 7, 2023
Minn. Dairy Farmers Encouraged to Apply for MDA Funding
Grace Jacobson / News Director
Minn. dairy farmers are encouraged to apply for the MDA’s Dairy Business Planning Grant.
This grant helps cover the costs of hiring a qualified, independent third-party to create a business plan for dairy operations.
The grant pays 50% of the cost to develop a business plan, up to $5,000.
Dairy producers must pay the other 50%.
The grant cannot cover any capital purchases.
Applications will be funded on a first come, first served basis.
To access the full eligibility requirements and application, visit the Dairy Business Planning Grant Website on the MDA’s webpage.