Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in St. Cloud Monday Night Discussing Safe Communities

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Minnesota’s Attorney General will be in St. Cloud Monday night as part of a town hall discussion on Safe Communities.

Keith Ellison

Attorney General Keith Ellison joins the panel discussion at the St. Could Public Library, which starts at 5 p.m. State Senator Aric Putnam is moderating the the town hall. Other panelists include St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker and 7th District Court Chief Judge Sarah Hennesy.

The event is open to all constituents and will be in the Mississippi Room at the library.