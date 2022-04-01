Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs to Create a Permanent Vet Center Outstation in St. Cloud

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

There’s new services coming to St. Cloud to support veteran mental health needs.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced plans to create a Vet Center Outstation in St. Cloud. The new outstation will be the fourth of its kind to be based in a Minnesota city.

Veteran outstations are places where current and former members of the United States military can seek counseling at no cost. The Outstations offer individual, group, couples and family counseling.

St. Cloud is eyeing a spring 2024 opening, but until then if St. Cloud veterans need to use the vet center services appointments can be scheduled with the Anoka Vet Center or call 763-503-2220.