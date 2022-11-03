Minnesota DNR Places Burning Bans Across The State Due to Dry Conditions

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is placing burning restrictions on most counties in Minnesota.

MN DNR wesbsite

Burning Bans in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Wright, Morrison, Hennepin, Mille Lacs and many more will be adjusted as conditions change. Officials say permits will be needed to do any burning in Minnesota.

The DNR will not be issuing permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until burning restrictions are lifted.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website.