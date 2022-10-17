Minnesota DNR Responds to Worsening Drought Conditions

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Drought is expanding and a portion of the state is now in extreme drought, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is carefully monitoring the situation and taking steps as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan.

The past two weeks are the first time this year that any portion of Minnesota has been in extreme drought. In 2021 drought was the most severe in Minnesota since at least 1988, with more than half the state experiencing extreme drought.

By the middle of October, both water use and temperatures typically have declined from summer levels. So while seasonal water use changes may temporarily reduce any need for more restrictive actions, the DNR encourages all Minnesotans to conserve water.

More information about drought is available on the Minnesota DNR website.