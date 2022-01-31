Minnesota Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff for Local Firefighter

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Flags are being flown at half staff today in honor of Allen Fischer, a South Haven firefighter. Fischer died earlier this month due to a medical condition he received in the line of duty. He had 42 year service with the South Haven fire department.

At the direction of the Governor, Minnesota flies its flags at half-staff following the death of Minnesota first responders fallen in the line of duty.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.