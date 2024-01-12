Minnesota Secretary of State holds first elections security training of 2024  

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

CAMP RIPLEY, Minn. — Election officials from across Minn. got together on Wednesday for the first elections security training of 2024 as they prepare for three statewide elections, including the Presidential General Election in Nov.

The Minnesota Secretary of State held the event, which the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) facilitated.

Attendees from 50 counties trained on how to handle emergency situations that could impact election administration, such as cyberattacks, disinformation schemes, physical security threats and weather emergencies.

The 152 attendees worked together to respond to each scenario, reviewing and updating emergency plans. The training also ensures open lines of communication between agencies and creates stronger relationships to improve standard practices.

Sec. Steve Simon says, “Elections are a team sport…trainings like this allow us to reflect on our roles and how each of us can strengthen our partnerships to prepare for the future.”